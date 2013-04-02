BRIEF-Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
NICOSIA, April 2 Cyprus has concluded talks with its international creditors on the terms of its 10-billion euro ($12.85 billion) bailout and will get its first installment of aid in May, the government said on Tuesday.
"We have concluded on a memorandum. This is a significant development," said government spokesman Christos Stylianides.
Under the terms of the deal, Cyprus will have until 2018 to carry out measures to shore up its finances.
The island's Finance Minister Michael Sarris said financing from lenders would begin in May. ($1 = 0.7784 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by Harry Papachristou)
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.
WASHINGTON, March 9 A Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system passed through a second congressional panel on Thursday, despite controversy among lawmakers, hospitals and insurers about its unknown costs and impact on coverage.