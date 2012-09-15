NICOSIA, Sept 15 Cyprus, whose banking sector
was damaged by the restructuring of Greek debt, expects to reach
an agreement on a memorandum of understanding with international
lenders on a bailout within a month to month and a half, Finance
Minister Vassos Shiarly said on Saturday.
Asked about the size of the bailout, Shiarly said it was
difficult to assess at this stage and gave the example of Spain,
where the banking sector recapitalisation needs were initially
assessed at around 50 billion euros, but the euro zone loan made
available to Spain was up to 100 billion, even though the final
amount was likely to be much smaller.