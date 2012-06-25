* Bailout to cover budget as well as banks -finance minister
* Needs 1.8 bln euros to recapitalise bank by Friday
* Bailout may be broad - finance minister
* Exposed to Greece, island has limited funding options
* Fitch cuts island's credit rating to junk
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, June 25 Cyprus said on Monday it was
applying to Brussels for a bailout, both for its banking sector
hit by exposure to Greece and for its budget deficit, making it
the fifth euro zone country to turn to the bloc's rescue funds
for help.
Tiny Cyprus has just four days left to raise at least 1.8
billion euros - equivalent to about 10 percent of its domestic
output - to meet a deadline set by European regulators to
recapitalise Cyprus Popular Bank, its second largest
lender which saw its balance sheet hurt by bad Greek debt.
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly said the country would also
seek enough money to help with its budget deficit. The full
amount would be decided over the course of weeks.
"The amount will be as much as it may be needed to cover the
recapitalisation and fiscal requirements," he told Reuters.
"These will be established after careful review during the next
few weeks."
The announcement means Cyprus would follow Greece, Ireland,
Portugal and Spain into the arms of the emergency rescue funds
set up for the 17-member euro currency zone.
Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the Eurogroup of euro zone
leaders, said Cyprus would have to negotiate aid conditions with
the EU and European Central Bank.
"This will include measures that will address the main
challenges of the Cyprus economy, primarily those of the
financial sector, and I expect that Cyprus will engage with
strong determination in the required policy actions," he said.
With its coffers emptying rapidly and hurtling towards an
immovable deadline, the island suffered a further sovereign
credit rating cut on Monday by Fitch, to the non-investment, or
junk, BB+ grade. Cyprus has already been shut out from raising
new funds on capital markets, with yields on its existing bonds
well into double digits.
Cypriot officials said the bailout request did not specify
how much they need from their EU partners.
An island with just 1 million residents, Cyprus has a
disproportionately large financial sector that is heavily
exposed to Greece, a neighbour more than 10 times the size with
which it shares a language, culture and close political links.
A government statement said: "The purpose of the required
assistance is to contain the risks to the Cypriot economy,
notably those arising from the negative spill over effects
through its financial sector, due to its large exposure in the
Greek economy."
RUSSIA AND CHINA?
With a bailout widely viewed as all but inevitable, Cyprus
has for weeks been trying to juggle its options between a
bailout from Europe's rescue funds - the temporary EFSF and the
permanent ESM - or a bilateral loan from either Russia or China.
Cypriot President Demetris Christofias was scheduled to
brief political leaders on Tuesday afternoon, a statement from
the presidency said. The EU's only Communist leader, Christofias
has been reluctant to accept the fiscal and regulatory
conditions that might be attached to a European rescue.
As late as this weekend, trips by government officials to
China suggested Cyprus was still holding out hope for a
bilateral loan from a third country. On Friday night Christofias
spoke of "trying to avoid" the mechanism.
Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister Neoklis Sylikiotis
was dispatched to China, where talks were focused on a loan or a
Chinese investment in the troubled Cyprus Popular Bank.
"We have had some contacts... We have requested an answer in
coming days," Sylikiotis said in comments to the state
broadcaster hours before the government said it would be
applying to the EU.
Moscow already provided Cyprus with 2.5 billion euros in a
bilateral loan last year and has an interest in maintaining
Cyprus as an offshore financial centre with low tax rates for
Russian businessmen, who use it as a base to reinvest in Russia.
However, seeking such large sums from Moscow or Beijing is
controversial in Cyprus, where EU membership is a matter of
national pride. It could be embarrassing for Brussels as well,
as Cyprus assumes the bloc's rotating presidency on July 1.
PROTECTIVE OF TAX
Cyprus is fiercely protective of a corporate tax rate that
is one of the lowest in the EU, and eight months before a
general election shows no appetite for the stringent spending
cuts likely to be demanded in return for EU funding.
Christofias has repeatedly said any economic measures would
not further impact "the workers".
The European Commission has repeatedly urged Cyprus to take
measures to cut its deficit below 3.0 percent and increase the
competitiveness of the economy. The government says it is in the
process of implementing such steps and targets a deficit of
about 2.5 percent of GDP this year.
"The main source of concern is the bank recapitalisation,
but given that the European Commission is coming out quite
strongly about excessive imbalances in the Cypriot economy one
would expect them to look at that too," said Michalis
Florentiades, head of economic research at Hellenic Bank.
Cyprus Popular needs a capital infusion urgently to satisfy
regulators after writing off the value of Greek government bonds
in a sovereign debt swap earlier this year.
In its report, Fitch said the recapitalisation bill for
Cypriot banks could potentially reach 4 billion euros. That
amount, equivalent to 23 percent of GDP, would also take into
account rising non-performing loans from the domestic market.
