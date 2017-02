(Repeats without changes to add additional clients)

LONDON, June 25 Cyprus is expected to submit a bid to Europe's EFSF bailout fund within hours, an EU source said on Monday, as the country faces less than a week to recapitalise its second-largest lender.

"We expect the application, requesting admission to the EFSF support mechanism, to be submitted today," the source told Reuters. "It is a question of a matter of hours." (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)