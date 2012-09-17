NICOSIA, Sept 17 International lenders
discussing financial aid for Cyprus, battered by its financial
exposure to Greece, will set the timing of their next visit to
the island after consultations in coming days, its finance
ministry said on Monday.
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly had communication with the
European Commission, the IMF and the European Central Bank -
known collectively as the troika - on Monday evening, a
statement from the finance ministry said.
Cyprus became the fifth euro zone member to seek financial
assistance from its EU partners after its largest banks reported
huge losses from Greek sovereign debt writedowns, forcing them
to seek state aid to boost their regulatory capital.
In addition to seeking aid from its partners, Cyprus also
asked for a 5 billion euro bilateral loan from Russia, a close
political and economic ally. Moscow has yet to issue an answer.
"After today's contact the finance ministry undertook,
within coming days, to offer further information to some
questions posed by the troika," the statement said.
On the basis of those consultations, the troika was expected
to decide when to next visit Cyprus, the finance ministry said.
Cyprus's cabinet on Monday started discussions on the
island's 2013 budget, which is widely expected to incorporate
spending cuts. The debate was scheduled to continue on Sept. 23,
a government official said.
Cyprus sought EU and IMF aid in June to rescue its largest
banks and assist it with fiscal challenges. Two rounds of talks
with the troika in July were inconclusive.
Troika proposals to shore up the eastern Mediterranean
island's economy, the euro zone's third smallest, have called
for salary cuts in the public sector, pensions reform and
privatisations.
Cypriot authorities are working on fiscal consolidation
proposals of their own. Sources say they are expected to counter
broad-based spending cuts with income-based staggered cutbacks
over a longer time horizon.