NICOSIA, July 12 European and IMF inspectors due in Cyprus next week to discuss the country's bailout request have put off their visit to allow further time to assess the island's needs, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The delay means that Cyprus's hopes of concluding talks on its bailout request within the month of July will most likely be missed.

Cyprus sought emergency financial aid from its EU partners on June 25, to buffer a banking sector battered by exposure to Greece. Officials from the European Commission, the IMF and the European Central Bank, known collectively as the "troika" were in Cyprus last week collecting data and had been due to return in mid-July.

"They want to study the information collected in further detail and will return, probably by July 23," a finance ministry official told Reuters.

