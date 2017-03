July 22 Cyprus on Monday said it had placed the local branch of Tanzania-based bank FBME under administration, after concerns previously expressed by the U.S. that it was a conduit for money laundering.

The purpose of the resolution injunction was to sell branch assets for the protection of depositors, the Cypriot central bank said in a statement. FBME has two branches in Cyprus. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Chris Reese)