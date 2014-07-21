(Adds background, details of allegations)
NICOSIA, July 22 Cyprus on Monday said it had
placed the local branch of Tanzania-based bank FBME under
administration, after concerns previously expressed by the
United States that it was a conduit for money laundering.
The purpose of the resolution injunction was to sell branch
assets for the protection of depositors, the Cypriot central
bank said in a statement. FBME has two branches in Cyprus.
On July 18, the Cypriot central bank said it had placed the
FBME branches in Cyprus under its control, following a report
from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN ) of
the U.S. Treasury describing the bank as a 'primary money
laundering concern'.
FBME, which is headquartered in Tanzania, had denied the
allegations, saying the US Treasury had compiled the report
without its input.
The U.S. Treasury alleged FBME was modelled around weak
anti-laundering controls, and had openly advertised to potential
clients as such.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa
Shumaker)