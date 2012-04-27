* Cyprus may have to pump up to 2.5 bln euros into bank

* Cyprus has limited resources, may need support

* Banking system at "critical turning point" (Adds finance ministry, bank statement)

NICOSIA, April 27 Cyprus may have to pump up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion)into Popular Bank to cover losses on a Greek writedown if the bank's own recapitalisation attempts fail, a newspaper reported on Friday.

State intervention in the bank - Cyprus's second largest - could be triggered by concerns that auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) could express reservations on the bank continuing to function as a viable economic entity, daily Phileleftheros said.

One of the scenarios mulled was that Cyprus could be forced into a bailout mechanism for the requisite cash, the newspaper said, citing a Finance Ministry memo.

Cyprus, the euro zone's third smallest economy, has been shut out of international capital markets for a year, and a bank bailout option could put considerable strain on restricted sources of state funding.

It acquired a 2.5 billion euro loan from Russia last year, enough to cover its ordinary needs for 2012, but not a bank bailout.

While not referring to the report itself, the Cypriot finance ministry said the island's banking system was at a "critical turning point and facing the challenge of covering the capital deficit created by the possession of Greek government bonds".

It said it had prepared a comprehensive plan, which included supporting efforts of the banks to raise private funds. It stood ready to intervene if necessary, it said.

"Any state intervention will be undertaken with a view to enhance financial stability and confidence and to also minimise the overall cost to the economy," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Popular said it was committed to its capital-raising scheme and was "working intensively" in that direction. The report, it said, was among scenarios devised by authorities to support the banking system if required.

Phileleftheros said the bank bailout suggestion was included in a report Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly was to submit to the island's cabinet on April 26. The report was not submitted since the cabinet meeting was postponed until May 2.

Shiarly told reporters on Monday that up to 1.5 billion euros may be required by one Cypriot bank, which he did not name, to recapitalise.

Phileleftheros said Cyprus theoretically could issue a bond to plug the gap, on the proviso it was not downgraded to junk by Fitch, the only remaining ratings agency which has not cut Cyprus to that category.

"Should that happen the answer would be that Cyprus officially apply to the support mechanism," the report cited by Phileleftheros said. "Theoretically, bank capitalisation could also be with a bilateral loan of the government with a third country."

Popular posted a record 2011 full-year net loss of 2.5 billion euros on Feb. 29. It needs to raise more than 1.0 billion euros to recapitalise to a core Tier 1 level of 9 percent by the end of June. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Holmes)