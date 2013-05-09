NICOSIA May 9 Cyprus' central bank said on
Thursday most of the depositors who lost money at bailed-out
Bank of Cyprus were from overseas and that Cypriots had
not been hit as hard as might have been expected.
"Seventy percent of the value of deposits concerned overseas
residents, leaving Cypriot households and businesses unaffected
to a greater extent than was possibly expected," Central Bank of
Cyprus Governor Panicos Demetriades told a news conference.
He said overall 96 percent of deposits in Cyprus were
unaffected by losses on larger accounts required by the euro
zone in exchange for aid to the overly indebted country.
"Certainly what happened was very painful for many
depositors, particularly those who did not have loans (which
were netted against deposits). But 96 percent of deposits were
not affected," Demetriades said.
In exchange for a 10 billion euro bailout from the euro zone
and International Monetary Fund, Cyprus was forced to close
Laiki, its second biggest bank, and restructure its biggest,
Bank of Cyprus, including imposing losses on desposits over
100,000 euros.
Many of Cyprus' overseas despositors have traditionally been
from Russia.