NICOSIA Oct 9 Cyprus's Central Bank has
appointed global management consultants Oliver Wyman as advisers
on the banking sector restructuring it must complete under its
international bailout.
Oliver Wyman were appointed mainly to assist with the
restructuring of Bank of Cyprus, a central bank
spokeswoman said. Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest lender,
absorbed part of now-defunct Laiki Bank earlier this year.
Large depositors of Bank of Cyprus were forced to forfeit
47.5 percent of savings exceeding the insurable threshold of
100,000 euros to help recapitalise the Greece-exposed lender in
March.
The conversion, a first in the euro zone debt crisis which
had until that point used money from taxpayers rather than
depositors to bail-out distressed banks, radically changed the
ownership structure of the lender, making depositors its key
shareholders.
Bank of Cyprus also assumed some of the assets of Laiki,
shut down under a 10 billion euro bailout programme Cyprus
signed up to with lenders from the International Monetary Fund
and the European Union.
