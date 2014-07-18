BRIEF-Gruppo IPG Holding acquires stake in Interpump Group
* Says that Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A., a controlling company of Interpump, has acquired 2.0 million of ordinary shares of Interpump from Mais S.p.A. in an out-of-market transaction
NICOSIA, July 18 Cyprus's central bank took over the Cypriot branch of a Tanzanian-based bank on Friday, a day after the U.S. called it a "financial institution of primary money laundering concern".
In a brief statement, the Central Bank of Cyprus said that, acting under the authorities given to it by law, it assumed the administration of operations of the FBME Bank branch on the island from Friday. (Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by David Evans)
* International bancshares corporation announces increase in cash dividend
* BNP aims to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach