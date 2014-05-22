NICOSIA May 22 Cypriot banking group Bank of
Cyprus has sold loans extended to Serbian real estate
company Robne Kuce Beograd to Piraeus Bank of Greece,
it said on Thursday.
The sale continues the gradual deleveraging and retrenching
from years of overseas expansion by Bank of Cyprus after it was
forced to convert large deposits to equity and recapitalise last
year. Its shares have been suspended from equity trading for
more than a year.
The bank, which sold its Greek operations to Pireaus in
March 2013, said the sale consideration amounted to
approximately 165 million euros ($225 million).
The realised accounting gain from the transaction was 27
million euros, with a positive impact of about 46 million, or
0.2 percentage points on the group's core Tier 1 capital ratio.
As part of a 10 billion euro international bailout for Cyprus
last year from the EU and IMF, Bank of Cyprus was also forced to
absorb some assets of now-defunct Laiki Bank. The Serbian loans
were part of those legacy assets.
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by David Goodman)