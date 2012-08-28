NICOSIA Aug 28 Deposits in Cyprus-based banks fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in July, the third straight month of decline, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Total July deposits in the Cypriot banking system stood at 70.56 billion euros, compared to 70.77 billion a month earlier. Deposits held by Cypriot residents, accounting for more than half of the total, fell 2.6 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Cypriot bank deposits have typically hovered between 69 and 72 billion euros for the past 18 months.

Data showed a 16.7 percent year-on-year July increase in deposits by holders residing in other euro zone nations, and a five percent drop in deposits belonging to non-euro zone residents.

Cyprus has been benefiting from a capital flight from other euro zone nations - thought to be primarily Greece although authorities do not offer a breakdown of data - for about two years, although the rate of growth in deposits from Greece tapered off in recent months.

European Central Bank data on Tuesday showed Greek banks stopped bleeding deposits in July after June elections eased fears that the country might quit the common currency bloc. However, private deposits at Spanish banks gathered pace, falling by almost 5 percent.

Cyprus was forced to seek a bailout from its European Union partners in June after Cyprus's two largest banks took heavy losses on their exposure to Greek sovereign debt, accounting for more than 10 percent of domestic economic output. (Writing By Michele Kambas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)