FRANKFURT Oct 20 The European Central Bank
warned on Tuesday that a Cypriot draft law giving the Central
Bank of Cyprus expanded supervisory powers over leasing firms
created a potential risk for the country's national bank.
"The ECB considers that the draft law potentially creates
financial risks for the CBC because it does not limit the CBC's
liability, as a public authority, for damages caused in the
course of the exercise of its new supervisory powers," the ECB
said in a legal opinion.
It acknowledged, however, that the draft law may facilitate
private debt restructuring by opening up the possibility to
transform mortgage loans into real estate leases through sale
and lease-back transactions, and potentially impact the
resolution of non-performing loans in Cyprus.
