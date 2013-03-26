LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - Strictly speaking, eurozone policy
makers are correct in saying that Cyprus is not a template for
bank restructuring. Which class of investor will take the hit
cannot be determined in advance, as it depends on who can
contribute the most to reducing the total bailout cost for the
eurozone taxpayer. But there is an underlying thesis building
that when the next eurozone bank restructuring comes around, the
ESM will once again be the last port of call.
It is worth taking a look at what Dijsselbloem said beyond
the headline-grabbing "template" quote. "We should aim at a
situation where we will never need to even consider direct
recapitalisation," he explained, highlighting the motivation not
to use the ESM for that purpose. This is not new, as in early
March Reuters reported the ESM head as saying that deep
reservations from some European states could ultimately stop the
ESM from being used for bank recapitalisation.
Germany had already said that it wanted to limit ESM funds
used to recapitalise banks to EUR80bn. Regling offered us a
possible explanation, saying that "if money from the ESM goes
into saving banks, then it reduces the ESM's capacity to make
loans to needy states." Clearly, the concern is that helping one
sovereign with its bank recapitalisation would open the
floodgates and reopen the debate over whether the ESM has
sufficient firepower. This in turn will raise concerns over an
eventual dilution of German creditworthiness, as well as over
the weak link of France in the ESM self insurance chain.
So even if there is no template, now we know the rationale.
The game plan, according to Dijsselbloem, is that if a bank is
in trouble then "we'll talk to the shareholders and the
bondholders, we'll ask them to contribute in recapitalising the
bank, and if necessary the uninsured deposit holders." For
Spain's Bankia, that meant bailing in hybrid debt and preference
shareholders, and for Cyprus the target was uninsured depositors
and bondholders too.
While bank stocks have fallen and the cost of insuring
financials has gone up, the real impact of Dijsselbloem's
comments won't be felt until another bank restructuring comes
onto the radar screens. This is the new way the eurozone is
looking to disconnect financial sector from sovereign risk. Bank
stocks, senior debt and bank CDS will now have to discount a
higher probability of being bailed in.
