* Cyprus banks eye gas to kickstart growth
* Island sitting on untapped reserves
* Banks say not solely responsible for bailout
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, May 14 Cyprus must swiftly recapitalise
its banks following the island's bailout so they can begin
lending again, the head of its banking association said, adding
that offshore gas could be the economy's new engine.
Under the 10 billon euro international aid package agreed in
March, Cyprus must close one bank, Popular, and impose
painful losses on deposits of more than 100,000 euros held at
the euro zone state's biggest lender, Bank of Cyprus.
Both institutions were wrecked by lending to Greece.
Michael Kammas, general director of Cyprus's Association of
Commercial Banks, said the government should quickly clarify
exactly how much savers must contribute to recapitalising the
banks, as the uncertainty was strangling economic activity.
"The more decisions are delayed, it won't solve the
confidence and stability issue which exists in Cyprus now,"
Kammas said in a interview with Reuters on Tuesday.
A final figure is due to be given in June, until when up to
90 percent of large bank deposits will remain frozen.
Cyprus had relied on its outsized financial system, which
attracted deposits from abroad, especially Russia, to fuel
growth but needs to diversify its economy following the bailout.
Kammas said untapped hydrocarbon deposits in the eastern
Mediterranean could help the island and its banks recover from
the "calamitous" impact of conditions attached to the rescue
programme by the International Monetary Fund and the European
Union.
"It's a new course for Cyprus and there are lots of ways to
get involved ... There are infrastructure projects with regards
to the energy sector which need financing, and these are
opportunities (for the banks)," he added.
"We are still open for business, and we will take advantage
of the natural gas opportunities. We need to focus on what
increases productivity."
Noble Energy in 2011 reported an estimated 5 to 8
trillion cubic feet of gas in one field - more than Cyprus could
use in a century. Texas-based Noble plans to launch an appraisal
drilling to verify the find this year..
In January, Cypriot authorities signed production-sharing
contracts for another five offshore blocks with Italy's ENI
, South Korea's KOGAS and France's Total.
The government also plans to construct a liquefaction
terminal on the island's southern coast.
Kammas said the banks were not wholly responsible for
Cyprus's difficulties and that the financial system had been
fundamentally sound until European leaders agreed to restructure
Greece's debts in October 2011. The losses imposed on Greek
bondholders cost the island's banks some 4.5 billion euros.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans)