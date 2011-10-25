NICOSIA Oct 25 Cyprus has prepared legislation to aid its banks -- seen as heavily exposed to a Greek default -- in the event of a crisis and to create a financial stability fund, its government said on Tuesday.

A financial crisis management bill approved by cabinet on Tuesday would allow the government to bolster a bank's liquidity if required, and a second bill would create a fund to help stabilise the banking system, spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said.

Cypriot banks' heavy exposure to Greek sovereign debt, seen at high risk of default, has been cited as a concern by credit ratings agencies which have downgraded the island's sovereign ratings in the past few months.

"Recent events, and events which are unfolding as we speak, have highlighted the need for swift action to safeguard financial stability," Stefanou said.

The draft legislation would require parliamentary approval.

The sums that might be required to shore up the banks' capital and liquidity are still under discussion.

"There is communication between the finance ministry and Central Bank on various scenarios related to the euro zone crisis and developments in the situation concerning Greece," Stefanou said.

"The main aim is for Cyprus to be ready to deal with all possible scenarios," he said. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans)