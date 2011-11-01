NICOSIA Nov 1 Cyprus is taking all the necessary steps to manage the difficult situation faced by its financial system, Central Bank of Cyprus Governor Athanasios Orphanides said on Tuesday.

Cypriot banks' heavy exposure to Greek sovereign debt, seen at high risk of default, has been cited as a concern by credit ratings agencies which have downgraded the island's sovereign ratings in the past few months.

"The financial system in Cyprus is facing difficulties at the moment, as is widely happening in the euro zone," Orphanides, a member of the ECB's governing council, told reporters.

"But necessary actions are being taken by the central bank, the finance ministry and all relevant bodies to manage the situation."

Cyprus has prepared legislation to aid its banks in the event of a crisis and to create a financial stability fund.

A draft financial crisis management bill, which requires approval from parliament, would allow the government to bolster a bank's liquidity if required, and a second bill would create a fund to help stabilise the banking system.

"Because the suitable action is taken, there is no reason for concern for depositors or the public in general," Orphanides told reporters after lawmakers started debating the bill.

Standard & Poor's cut Cyprus' long-term credit rating by a notch to BBB last week, citing the Cypriot banking system's exposure to sovereign Greek debt.

The ratings agency estimates Cypriot banks' exposure to total Greek debt to be around 165 percent of national output, and the cost of injecting new capital into them could hit 10 percent of gross domestic product.

The island's largest lender, Bank of Cyprus BOCr.AT said on Thursday it can cover an additional 585 million euros capital buffer it needs after an EU stress test through profit generation.

Cyprus-based lender Marfin Popular Bank BOpr.AT said on Thursday it needs a capital buffer of 2.116 billion euros based on EBA preliminary estimates to reach a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent by June 2012.

It said a series of actions, including the issue of a convertible bond, internal profit generation and deleveraging would contribute to a capital boost of more than 2.0 billion euros. (Reporting by George Psyllides; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Helen Massy-Beresford)