NICOSIA Nov 11 Cyprus's Finance Minister said on Friday he believed the island's banks, heavily exposed to Greek debt, were in a position to boost their capital levels on their own without aid from the state.

"We believe that until this moment, from what the banks are saying and doing, there is no issue of the state intevening in the Cypriot banks. It is believed that with their own actions they will be in a position to cover needs as those have been defined .. and to cover any possible deficiencies before the end of the first half of 2012," Kikis Kazamias told reporters. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Susan Fenton)