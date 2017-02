NICOSIA, April 23 Cyprus's Finance Minister said on Monday approximately 1.5 billion euros may be required to recapitalise the island's banking system, and this was likely to be restricted to just one bank.

Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told journalists he was optimistic that this bank could recapitalise without state aid. But he also said the state had the ability to intervene if required. The minister did not name the bank.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman)