BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
NICOSIA, June 19 Cyprus still has options open to find urgently needed funds to recapitalise its banks, either through the EU rescue fund or through a bilateral loan, its finance minister said on Tuesday.
"We are optimistic we will get the financing we need to recapitalise the banks, whether that will be through a bilateral agreement, or through the mechanism, the EFSF," Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly said. "We believe that with a new Greek government now swifter arrangements can be made (in this direction)."
Cyprus faces a regulatory deadline to find 1.8 billion euros to recapitalise its second largest bank by the end of this month after its balance sheet was damaged by a write-off of Greek debt earlier this year. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)