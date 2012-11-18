NICOSIA Nov 18 International lenders have
concluded talks with the central bank of Cyprus on the
recapitalization of the island's banks and on reforms in the
wider monetary sector, the central bank said on Sunday.
Cyprus has been holding talks with the European Union and
International Monetary Fund to get financial aid after its banks
were battered by its exposure to debt-crippled Greece.
The amount of the banks' recapitalization will be determined
by an interim report expected to be submitted by investment
company PIMCO in early December, central bank spokeswoman Aliki
Stylianou told Reuters.
The central bank said that the initial agreement will help
restore the Cypriot banking sector's credibility.
"The recapitalization of the monetary sector and the ensuing
increase in liquidity will lead, on the one hand, to interest
rate reduction and on the other, fulfill the economy's monetary
needs, developments that will positively affect growth," the
central bank said in a statement.
Signaling some progress in the talks, government and central
bank officials told Reuters on Saturday that the troika had also
agreed on a key capital ratio for banks and a system for the
sector's supervision.
Both commercial banks and cooperatives would be overseen by
the Central Bank, finance ministry and central bank officials
said. Cooperatives were previously overseen by a separate
authority.
They also set a core Tier 1 ratio - a measure of financial
strength - of 9 percent by the end of 2013 for banks, which
could then rise to 10 percent in 2014.
The two sides remain at odds over the lenders' demands for
privatizing assets and cutting wages and pensions.
The size of the potential bailout - speculated to be
anything between 11 billion euros ($13.98 billion) and 16
billion euros ($20.33 billion) and the bulk of it for banks -
will be huge in proportion to the 17.9 billion euro economy, the
third smallest in the euro zone.