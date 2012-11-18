NICOSIA Nov 18 International lenders have concluded talks with the central bank of Cyprus on the recapitalization of the island's banks and on reforms in the wider monetary sector, the central bank said on Sunday.

Cyprus has been holding talks with the European Union and International Monetary Fund to get financial aid after its banks were battered by its exposure to debt-crippled Greece.

The amount of the banks' recapitalization will be determined by an interim report expected to be submitted by investment company PIMCO in early December, central bank spokeswoman Aliki Stylianou told Reuters.

The central bank said that the initial agreement will help restore the Cypriot banking sector's credibility.

"The recapitalization of the monetary sector and the ensuing increase in liquidity will lead, on the one hand, to interest rate reduction and on the other, fulfill the economy's monetary needs, developments that will positively affect growth," the central bank said in a statement.

Signaling some progress in the talks, government and central bank officials told Reuters on Saturday that the troika had also agreed on a key capital ratio for banks and a system for the sector's supervision.

Both commercial banks and cooperatives would be overseen by the Central Bank, finance ministry and central bank officials said. Cooperatives were previously overseen by a separate authority.

They also set a core Tier 1 ratio - a measure of financial strength - of 9 percent by the end of 2013 for banks, which could then rise to 10 percent in 2014.

The two sides remain at odds over the lenders' demands for privatizing assets and cutting wages and pensions.

The size of the potential bailout - speculated to be anything between 11 billion euros ($13.98 billion) and 16 billion euros ($20.33 billion) and the bulk of it for banks - will be huge in proportion to the 17.9 billion euro economy, the third smallest in the euro zone.