LONDON, Aug 27 (IFR) - Bank of Cyprus is considering a
return to the wholesale funding markets as it seeks to normalise
its financing structure, a significant turnaround for the lender
which bailed in creditors just two years ago.
The bank is considering issuing senior debt and/or a covered
bond pledged as collateral for emergency liquidity assistance
(ELA) purposes, it said in a statement on Thursday.
"The bank's significantly strengthened capital position and
overall improvement in its financial position enhance its
funding options and will facilitate access to the capital
markets," it said.
Proceeds will be used to reduce ELA on which the bank has
been reliant in the two years since its large depositors had
47.5% of their balances converted into shares after the country
received a 10bn EU bailout.
Bank of Cyprus' potential return comes as the threat of
bail-in looms over holders of Greek bank senior debt.
Bank of Cyprus's Eurosystem funding totalled 6.4bn at June
30 2015, comprising ELA of 5.9bn and European Central Bank
funding of 500m - a sharp reduction from a 11.4bn peak in
April 2013.
The bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio on a
fully-loaded basis of 14.4% at June 30 2015, compared with 13.4%
at March 31 2015. It said the increase was primarily due to the
reduction of risk weighted assets by approximately 1.4bn.
While this could give investors comfort, the audience for
the trade could be limited by Bank of Cyprus' lowly credit
rating. Fitch rates the issuer's long-term debt at CCC.
