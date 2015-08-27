* Senior unsecured or covered bond under consideration

* Funds would be used to reduce ELA funding

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 27 (IFR) - Bank of Cyprus is considering a return to the wholesale funding markets as it seeks to normalise its financing structure, a significant turnaround for the lender which bailed in creditors just two years ago.

The bank is considering issuing senior debt and/or a covered bond pledged as collateral for emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) purposes, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"The bank's significantly strengthened capital position and overall improvement in its financial position enhance its funding options and will facilitate access to the capital markets," it said.

Proceeds will be used to reduce ELA on which the bank has been reliant in the two years since its large depositors had 47.5% of their balances converted into shares after the country received a 10bn EU bailout.

Bank of Cyprus' potential return comes as the threat of bail-in looms over holders of Greek bank senior debt.

Bank of Cyprus's Eurosystem funding totalled 6.4bn at June 30 2015, comprising ELA of 5.9bn and European Central Bank funding of 500m - a sharp reduction from a 11.4bn peak in April 2013.

The bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio on a fully-loaded basis of 14.4% at June 30 2015, compared with 13.4% at March 31 2015. It said the increase was primarily due to the reduction of risk weighted assets by approximately 1.4bn.

While this could give investors comfort, the audience for the trade could be limited by Bank of Cyprus' lowly credit rating. Fitch rates the issuer's long-term debt at CCC. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Robert Smith, Alex Chambers)