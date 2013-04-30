NICOSIA, April 30 One day last October, a memory
stick containing special software for deleting data was placed
into a desktop computer at Bank of Cyprus.
Within minutes, 28,000 files were erased, according to
investigators who had wanted to copy the data for an official
report into the collapse of the Cypriot banking system.
The deleted files included emails sent and received in a
crucial period in late 2009 and early 2010 when Bank of Cyprus,
the biggest lender on the island, spent billions of euros buying
Greek bonds - at a time when international banks were cutting
exposure to the heavily indebted Athens government.
Those Greek bonds lost most of their value in last year's
EU-sanctioned bailout, playing a key role in plunging Cyprus
into an economic maelstrom. When banks turned to Cyprus's own
cash-strapped government for help in plugging holes in their
balance sheets, Nicosia too needed an international rescue.
Now people in the small euro zone republic, who have lost
money and face years of grim austerity, want to know who decided
to plough their savings into the doomed public accounts of their
bigger neighbour, and why. But answers are proving elusive, not
helped by the mysterious wiping of data at Bank of Cyprus.
There has been public speculation about backroom diplomatic
deals or misplaced solidarity with Cypriots' fellow
Greek-speakers.
But executives at the failed banks argue that Greek bonds
seemed a good investment at the time - though that view is at
odds with that of many bankers elsewhere in Europe, who were
doing all they could to limit their own exposures to Greece.
The confidential report, prepared for the Cypriot central
bank by global consultants Alvarez and Marsal, found that Bank
of Cyprus had been willing, from 2009 onwards, to invest in
risky, high-yielding Greek debt in a bid to offset an erosion of
its balance sheet from rising non-performing loans.
The report, which Reuters has seen, alleges that bank
executives may not have revealed details of bond purchases to
board directors, avoided showing losses on the bonds, and may
later have delayed external investigation of the bond purchases.
In December 2009, managers told media and their own board
that most of the bank's Greek bondholdings had been sold - but
the bank did not then disclose that it had almost immediately
bought more.
Bank of Cyprus has declined to comment on the report. Petros
Clerides, the Cypriot attorney-general to whom a copy of the
report was delivered, declined any comment on the matter.
Much attention in the crisis has hitherto focused on
allegations of poor management at Cyprus's other big lender,
Laiki Bank, formerly Marfin Popular. But the Alvarez and Marsal
report, whose broad findings emerged earlier this month, raises
questions, too, about the former management of Bank of Cyprus.
The report noted "a culture whereby senior management
decisions were not challenged".
Michael Olympios, who heads an investors' association,
Pasexa, that has complained of mismanagement, said: "There was
clear corporate governance failure here, and a lack of
disclosure to shareholders."
More broadly, he added: "If one wants to summarise the mess
in our banking system, Lord Acton sums it up; power tends to
corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely."
Under last month's bailout deal for the Cypriot state, Laiki
is being closed and Bank of Cyprus is being recapitalised. Large
depositors at Bank of Cyprus have seen virtually all of their
deposits over an insured 100,000-euro ($131,000) threshold
frozen and stand to see up to 60 percent of those converted into
equity.
Many in Cyprus, including hundreds of Russians who placed
their faith in its once booming offshore banking products, feel
they have been unfairly treated; bank depositors in Greece
suffered no losses when that country was bailed out.
"They should have bought from different governments rather
than just Greece," said Demetris Syllouris, who heads the Cyprus
parliament's ethics committee which is looking into the affair.
"This caused 80 percent of the problem we are in."
Aside from the wisdom of its investment strategy, it is the
communication of this strategy to investors that is in question.
On Dec. 10, 2009, Yiannis Kypri, a general manager at Bank
of Cyprus, told a Cypriot website, Stockwatch, that the bank
had "minimal exposure to Greek sovereign debt" after reducing
its holdings from 1.8 billion euros to 0.1 billion.
The same day, according to the investigators' report,
Andreas Eliades, then Bank of Cyprus's group chief executive
officer, instructed his treasury department to begin new
purchases of such bonds. With these new instructions, that day
the bank bought debt worth 150 million euros, and a total of 400
million by the end of 2009, according to the consultants.
There is, the report says, "no evidence" the public comment
about "minimal exposure" to Greece was ever "retracted or
subsequently corrected by any of the bank's executives".
Kypri told Reuters he could say little while an official
inquiry continues, but he was quoted by the investigators saying
he had been unaware of the plan to return to buying Greek bonds.
Andreas Eliades, who was chief executive until July 2012,
told Reuters Kypri's statement to Stockwatch referred only to a
temporary sell-off in response to short-term market fluctuation.
Another member of senior management at the time, Nicolas
Karydas, gave investigators and Reuters the same explanation.
On Dec. 11, the day after the bank resumed purchases of
Greek bonds, Karydas told the bank's board that most of its
Greek bonds had been sold. But, the Alvarez and Marsal
investigators, add: "The board was not informed that the
repurchase of Greek government bonds had commenced the prior
day, after the divesture."
Karydas, group general manager of risk management and
markets, who left the bank at the end of August last year,
rejected any suggestion the board was unaware of the investment
strategy or that he misled the board. He said in an email
response to Reuters "all the executives" agreed to a policy that
included possible Greek bond purchases at a meeting in November
2009.
"The ... suggestions ... were also approved by the board of
directors in their Dec. 11 meeting," Karydas said. "It seemed to
be a consensus view that Greece would overcome the crisis."
By April 2010, the bank had expanded its holding of Greek
government bonds to 2.4 billion euros, a third more than the
amount Kypri had told Stockwatch had been sold four months
before. The investigators said this went beyond the bank's own
approved 2-billion-euro limit but was approved retrospectively
in May 2010.
Eliades, the former group CEO, said that Greek bonds were
still well rated at the time and in demand internationally: "We
cannot judge, with today's circumstances, actions which took
place at a different time when Greek bonds had very high
demand," he said. "Everyone was buying into Greek bonds."
By comparison, however, data from "stress tests" carried out
by EU authorities concerned about the health of their banks,
showed that at the end of 2010, most of the 10 biggest banks on
the continent, many times larger than the Cypriot lenders, held
nothing like as much Greek debt as did Bank of Cyprus and Laiki.
They had 2.2 billion and 3.3 billion euros respectively,
outstripped among top 10 banks only by French giants BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale. The same EU data showed that Britain's
Barclays had only 192 million euros and Lloyds none at all.
As investors' fears over the solvency of Greece grew, the
value of the Greek bonds fell. The Bank of Cyprus made changes
to the way it accounted for the bond holdings, according to the
Alvarez and Marsal report, with the result that the growing
potential losses were not spelled out to investors.
In April 2010, it moved about 1.6 billion euros of Greek
bonds from its trading account to its "held to maturity" book.
This meant the bank did not have to mark down the value of the
bonds.
The accounting move was made on the grounds that Greece
would redeem the bonds. The report authors said: "The
justification provided does not appear to be strong."
Eliades told Reuters: "Nobody could possibly expect that a
European country, in the euro, could possibly default."
Last year, however, the EU and IMF bailout terms relieved
Greece of the need to repay up to 80 percent on its bonds,
leaving the Bank of Cyprus with losses of 1.8 billion euros.
The bank declined to respond to an allegation made in the
report that data that could have been relevant to understanding
why it bought so much Greek debt may have been deleted.
That data, the authors say, was wiped from the computer of
Christakis Patsalides, an executive involved in buying bonds,
using special software on Oct. 18 last year. When investigators
examined it, there was a 15-month gap in emails in 2009-2010.
There is no suggestion Patsalides himself deleted them. He
told investigators that he was unaware of any missing data,
according to the report. Patsalides declined comment to Reuters
but told investigators for the report that had thought the
bank's ceiling for its Greek bond holdings had been set at "too
high a limit".