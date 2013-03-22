NEW YORK, March 22 Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of three Cypriot banks on worries about potential losses for depositors as well as uncertainty around recapitalizing the ailing banking sector.

The ratings for Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited, Cyprus Popular Bank Public Co Ltd and Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd, down to Caa3 from Caa2, have also been placed under review for downgrade, Moody's said in a statement.

A plan to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to help fund a bailout roiled global markets this week. Lawmakers voted the plan down, leaving a bailout for the country in disarray and investors uncertain about the fate of the euro zone member.

But the ruling party said on Friday that the country was just hours away from a deal to raise billions of euros and unlock a bailout from the European Union that could avert financial meltdown and exit from the euro.

"The situation in Cyprus remains very fluid and the risk of significant losses has increased, as has the risk of a bank liquidation scenario," said the Moody's statement