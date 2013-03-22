NEW YORK, March 22 Moody's Investors Service on
Friday cut the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of
three Cypriot banks on worries about potential losses for
depositors as well as uncertainty around recapitalizing the
ailing banking sector.
The ratings for Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited,
Cyprus Popular Bank Public Co Ltd and Hellenic Bank Public
Company Ltd, down to Caa3 from Caa2, have also been placed under
review for downgrade, Moody's said in a statement.
A plan to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to help fund a bailout
roiled global markets this week. Lawmakers voted the plan down,
leaving a bailout for the country in disarray and investors
uncertain about the fate of the euro zone member.
But the ruling party said on Friday that the country was
just hours away from a deal to raise billions of euros and
unlock a bailout from the European Union that could avert
financial meltdown and exit from the euro.
"The situation in Cyprus remains very fluid and the risk of
significant losses has increased, as has the risk of a bank
liquidation scenario," said the Moody's statement