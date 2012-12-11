UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NICOSIA Dec 11 The recapitalisation needs of Cyprus's banks are broadly in line with expectations, according to an interim independent report, the Cypriot finance ministry said on Tuesday.
A preliminary agreement between Cyprus and international lenders has already earmarked up to 10 billion euros as aid for the island's Greek-exposed banks, but this was subject to outside verification.
While mentioning no amount, the finance ministry said an asset quality review of banks submitted by Pimco, pending a final report from the consultancy in January, was being assessed.
"In broad outline, the results are within the expectations of discussions on the (aid) programme," the ministry said in a statement.
Cyprus sought aid from the International Monetary Fund and European Union in June to provide a buffer for its banking system which reported huge losses from a write-down in Greek sovereign debt.
It is officially estimated that the total bill, including the cost of rescheduling state debt and plugging government deficits, could reach 17.5 billion euros ($22.6 billion), equivalent to virtually the entire output of Cyprus.
Pimco, an investment company best known as the world's biggest bond trader, carried out an asset review of five Cyprus-based banks and a stress test to determine capital needs for each bank. It also covered a representative sample of co-operative credit institutions.
The review was submitted to a steering committee comprising potential lenders and Cypriot authorities. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)
