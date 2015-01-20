NICOSIA Jan 20 Cypriot banks Bank of Cyprus
and Hellenic Bank said on Tuesday they had no
material impact from the Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap
its cap on the Swiss franc against the euro.
Bank of Cyprus, the country's largest lender, said its
lending exposure in Swiss francs totalled 1.09 billion euros on
Dec, 31, representing 4.6 percent of total gross loans.
"As part of its credit risk management policy, the Bank
monitors the performance of the portfolio and, if needed, will
take additional provisions in line with its provisioning
policy," Bank of Cyprus said.
Hellenic Bank said the change was not expected to
substantially affect the Group's financial standing and
operating results.
