NICOSIA, April 23 A judge in Cyprus issued an
arrest warrant for the island's former army chief on Monday
after he failed to appear at a hearing into a deadly munitions
disaster last year.
Petros Tsalikidis, a Greek national and the former head of
the national guard, two former ministers and five other people
face charges of manslaughter and negligence over the blast of
confiscated Iranian weapons in July 2011, the island's worst
peacetime disaster.
The explosion killed 13 people, destroyed Cyprus's largest
power station and triggered the dissolution of a centre-left
governing coalition.
Tsalikidis failed to turn up at the hearing in the coastal
city of Larnaca on Monday, prompting the judge to issue the
arrest warrant upon a prosecutor's request, the state-controlled
Cyprus News Agency reported.
The hearing was adjourned to May 18.
The munitions were confiscated by Cyprus in 2009 from a
vessel sailing from Iran to Syria, for violating United Nations
sanctions. They were then left exposed in scorching temperatures
in a military compound adjoining Vassilikos, the island's
largest power facility.
The former foreign and defence ministers, who resigned in
the wake of the blast, have previously denied any blame for the
disaster.
It was subsequently disclosed that army officers had
repeatedly warned their superiors about the risks of storing the
munitions in steel shipping containers which expanded in the
heat.
An independent report by a state-appointed investigator last
year said Cyprus's left-wing government had ignored security
concerns about storing the cargo on the island instead of
disposing of it, because it did not want to upset Syria.
