BRUSSELS, March 25 Senior bondholders in the
Cyprus's Laiki Bank will be wiped out because the bank will be
wound down, while senior bondholders in the Bank of Cyprus will
also contribute to the recapitslisation of the banks, euro zone
officials said.
"Laiki bank will have to be resolved... so yes, senior bond
holders, along with the others, will be wiped out there," the
chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem,
told a news conference.
"(Bank of Cyprus) needs to be recapitalised and the
contribution to this recapitalisation must come, inevitably,
from senior bondholders, junior bondholders, shareholders and,
to some extent, we don't know to what extent yet, also from
uninsured depositors," he said.