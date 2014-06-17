(Adds comment, background)
By Sarka Halas
LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has started
marketing its first post-bailout public debt sale at 5% area
against a weaker market backdrop for peripheral sovereign
issuers.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS and VTB Capital are
arranging the sale, which is expected to be priced on Wednesday
and which will mark the fastest return to market by a rescued
country.
Peripheral sovereign bond yields that hit euro-area lows
last week have moved higher this week. The Spanish 10-year Bono
is at 2.71%, while the Italian 10-year BTP is at 2.82%, 15bp and
12bp off the lows hit last Monday.
However, a banker away from the deal said that the 5% area
guidance left little to chance.
"Cyprus is giving a lot of margin; at this price it has to
be a success," he said.
Greece sold a five-year bond at 4.95% in April, tighter than
initial price thoughts of 5%-5.25%. It was quoted at 4.20% today
and is the main reference point for Cyprus's new benchmark.
"This would be the last piece in the jigsaw of European
counties returning to market," said a banker, adding that the
order books could be very strong for Cyprus' upcoming bond sale.
"This will be a higher yielding asset for investors and may
be seen as representing good value against other eurozone
trades," added Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist, Exotix
Partners.
Cyprus was shut out of the international markets in May 2011
on heightened fears of an accelerating European sovereign debt
crisis. This caused its bond yields to spike above 14%.
Last year, and due to a collapsing banking system heavily
exposed to Greece, Cyprus was the recipient of a 10bn bailout.
Since then, however, it has shown stronger-than-expected
economic performance and full compliance with the European
Stability Mechanism and International Monetary Fund adjustment
programme.
Cyprus is rated Caa3/B/B- by Moody's/S&P/Fitch
(positive/positive/stable).
Back in April, the sovereign was raised one notch by S&P
amid a diminishing threat of its not being able to meet loan
repayments. Moody's will be next to review the country's rating,
on July 18.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Helene Durand)