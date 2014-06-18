BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans says Fy profit attributable HK$900.2 million, up 5.8 pct
* Board recommended payment of final dividend of hk2 cents per share
LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has set price guidance on its euro June 2019 benchmark bond at 4.85%, according to a lead.
This is tighter than official guidance of 4.90% area and initial price thoughts of 5% area released Tuesday afternoon.
Indications of interest are at 1.9bn, an increase from the 1.5bn seen when books opened on Wednesday morning.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS and VTB Capital are arranging the sale.
Cyprus is rated Caa3/B/B- by Moody's/S&P/Fitch (positive/positive/stable). (Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Helene Durand)
