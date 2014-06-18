(Adds quotes, background)
By Sarka Halas
LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus will price
its first public benchmark bond issue since it was bailed out
later on Wednesday, offering yield-hungry investors the chance
to buy into the sovereign's recovery story.
Cyprus follows in the footsteps of Ireland, Portugal and,
most recently, its southern neighbour Greece, which have all
made successful bond market returns in recent months.
However, unlike those countries, which had to take careful
steps back into the market, Cyprus has been able to capitalise
on its positive credit story and investor yield appetite and
return much more quickly and boldly.
"Cyprus is part recovery story, part yield story," said
Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist, Exotix Partners, adding
that reform commitment, policy initiatives undertaken by the
authorities and readjustment of long-term fundamentals such as a
possible reunification with the north and the discovery of gas
reserves, are arguments for the sovereign's recovery.
The yield on the new euro June 2019 benchmark bond has been
set at 4.85%, tighter than official guidance of 4.90% area.
Initial price thoughts were released on Tuesday at 5% area.
Indications of interest are at 1.9bn, slightly more than
the 1.5bn quoted when books opened.
"We are not surprised by the book size. Cyprus has a small
illiquid curve and their funding needs are smaller," said a
syndicate official working on the deal, adding that even before
the crisis, the sovereign generally issued smaller bonds of up
to around 1bn.
"The yield Cyprus is offering is attractive for investors
when compared to other peripheral countries that were distressed
not long ago and are now yielding around 2%-3%," said
Culverhouse.
"Sentiment towards peripheral European debt has steadily
improved since the beginning of the year, and 10-year government
bond yields have fallen to record euro-era lows."
Greece sold its first post-bailout bond in April, a
five-year that priced to yield 4.95%. It has since tightened to
4.17%.
REAL MONEY DEMAND
A banker working on the Cyprus deal said accounts from the
UK were strong in the order book, with fund managers, hedge
funds and big real money accounts involved.
"We are seeing good demand from those investors who were
following the European recovery stories, investors who have been
with the likes of Ireland and Greece from the start," said a
banker on the deal.
Cyprus was shut out of the international markets in May 2011
on heightened fears of an accelerating European sovereign debt
crisis. This caused its bond yields to spike above 14%.
Last year, and due to a collapsing banking system heavily
exposed to Greece, Cyprus was the recipient of a 10bn bailout.
"This is a good opportunity for investors who are new to the
Cyprus story," said a banker.
Culverhouse echoed that sentiment, but added that while
Cyprus had surprised people with its recovery, it still needed
to show growth.
Real GDP contracted by 5.4% in 2013, still a sizeable
decline but less than the 8.7% decline projected when the IMF
programme was approved.
The IMF expects a return to positive growth in 2015, at a
modest 0.9% rate, after three successive years of negative
growth.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS and VTB Capital are
arranging the sale.
Cyprus is rated Caa3/B/B- by Moody's/S&P/Fitch
(positive/positive/stable).
Back in April, the sovereign was raised one notch by S&P
amid a diminishing threat of the country not being able to meet
loan repayments. Moody's will be next to review the country's
rating, on July 18.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Helene Durand)