Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
NICOSIA Oct 22 Cyprus's bourse will stop compiling a separate index for banking shares from Oct. 31 after the number of listings in the sector was impacted by Cyprus's recent bailout, it said on Tuesday.
Two of the largest listings in the index, Laiki Bank and Bank of Cyprus, stopped being traded on the island's stock exchange in March. It left only one bank, Hellenic .
Under terms of Cyprus's 10 billion euro bailout from international lenders, Laiki was wound down and Bank of Cyprus recapitalised with deposits from its larger clients, overhauling its ownership structure.
It is unclear when trading in Bank of Cyprus will resume.
Trading in Hellenic Bank shares would continue to be reflected in the general index, a stock exchange official said.
