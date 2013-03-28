UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NICOSIA, March 28 Cyprus's Stock Exchange extended an almost two-week shutdown after the island placed controls on currency transactions to prevent a run on deposits when banks reopen on Thursday.
The exchange will remain shut during Easter, from March 29 to April 1, because the Target2 system of interbank payments throughout the European Union would not be working, it said. The last trading session of the Cypriot bourse was on March 15.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.