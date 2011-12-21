NICOSIA Dec 21 Cyprus plans to convert
the state-controlled Cyprus Stock Exchange into a company as the
first step towards its privatisation, its finance minister said
on Wednesday.
The island's cabinet has approved proposals to change the
constitution of the bourse, which will go ahead after
consultations with its authorities and staff, Finance Minister
Kikis Kazamias said.
"Initially the state will be a 100 percent shareholder but
we will gradually move towards privatisation," he told
reporters.
Cyprus's stock exchange was established in 1996 and at the
time government oversight was warranted because of a
then-undeveloped regulatory framework, Kazamias said. He said
that reason was no longer valid.
The bourse has a total capitalisation, excluding treasury
bills and bonds, of 2.04 billion euros.
