NICOSIA Dec 21 Cyprus plans to convert the state-controlled Cyprus Stock Exchange into a company as the first step towards its privatisation, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

The island's cabinet has approved proposals to change the constitution of the bourse, which will go ahead after consultations with its authorities and staff, Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias said.

"Initially the state will be a 100 percent shareholder but we will gradually move towards privatisation," he told reporters.

Cyprus's stock exchange was established in 1996 and at the time government oversight was warranted because of a then-undeveloped regulatory framework, Kazamias said. He said that reason was no longer valid.

The bourse has a total capitalisation, excluding treasury bills and bonds, of 2.04 billion euros.

