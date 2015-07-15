Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
NICOSIA, July 15 Two missiles fell off a British warplane as it was landing at the Royal Air Base in Cyprus on Wednesday, a base spokesman said.
RAF Akrotiri is being used in operations against Islamic State insurgents in Iraq but spokesman Kristian Gray would not say if the plane was returning from a mission.
"I can confirm that during a Tornado landing at Akrotiri two of its missiles became detached from the aircraft," he said.
The Brimstone missiles did not explode and no one was injured, Gray said.
Akrotiri is one of two sovereign military bases retained on the island by former colonial ruler Britain. (Reporting By George Psyllides; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.