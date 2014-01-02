UPDATE 2-Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
* Stiff fines if sites don't rapidly respond to complaints (Adds social media firms' efforts to rein in abuse, reactions)
NICOSIA Jan 2 Cyprus's public broadcaster inadvertently broadcast the opening seconds of an old New Year's message from the country's former leader instead of from President Nicos Anastasiades, prompting an embarrassed apology on Thursday.
The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) said it had realised its mistake within seconds of the broadcast going out on the afternoon of Dec. 31 and had halted transmission of the address from former president Demetris Christofias.
The broadcaster is now conducting an internal inquiry into the "very serious" error, CyBC said in a statement carried by the Cyprus News Agency.
Christofias bowed out after Anastasiades won an election in February 2013. (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Stiff fines if sites don't rapidly respond to complaints (Adds social media firms' efforts to rein in abuse, reactions)
March 14 Canada's Hudson's Bay Co is in talks to buy U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC, turning its focus away from Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
PARIS, March 14 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was put under formal investigation on Tuesday over misuse of public funds in the fake jobs scandal involving his wife, the prosecutor's office said.