NICOSIA, Dec 12 Cyprus has averted the economic
collapse that it faced eight months ago, the finance minister
told the Cypriot parliament on Thursday, and an austerity plan
monitored by international lenders is starting to show results.
The country was pulled back from the brink of default with
10 billion euros in aid from the European Union and the IMF last
March. To get the aid, Cyprus had to close a failing bank and
confiscate large deposits in a second bank.
"A priority ... of this government was to avert the elevated
risk of total economic collapse, our exit from the euro zone and
whatever we built over the years being lost," Finance Minister
Haris Georgiades told parliament as he tabled the 2014 state
budget. "This danger has now passed."
The government intends to pare spending next year by 10
percent. Lawmakers will discuss the budget in a two-day session
on Dec. 18-19.
Cyprus, which lost market access in May 2011, received its
first ratings upgrade in three years in November, when Standard
and Poor's raised it to B- from CCC+.
It is following a three-year adjustment plan which includes
restructuring its banking system, reining in spending and
privatising some of its major assets, including telecoms, ports
and its electricity authority.
Georgiades, who was submitting the first budget of the
conservative government that assumed power last February, said
Cyprus needed to be fiscally prudent in coming years.
"We received 10 billion, absorbing (until now) about half
that amount and we have to make sure we are responsible until we
manage to regain access to the markets, until we can stand on
our own two feet," he said. "That won't happen if we follow the
illogical policies which got us here in the first place."
Lenders expect a deep recession, with output contracting by
7.7 percent this year and 4.4 percent next year. But Georgiades
said the island's economy was proving more resilient than
initially expected.
"Basic sectors have not lost their momentum and new sectors,
such as energy, are being pursued in a decisive manner," he
said.
Cyprus discovered offshore deposits of natural gas in late
2011, although commercial output will take several years.
