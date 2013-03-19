NICOSIA, March 19 Cyprus will fail to raise the required 5.8 billion euros ($7.52 billion) from a planned levy on bank deposits if it scraps the tax for smaller savers, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

"We will take less than 5.8 billion euros," Panicos Demetriades told a parliamentary committee, referring to the impact of a revised government draft bill that scraps the tax for bank deposits under 20,000 euros.

The draft bill on the deposits levy does not compensate for the lost revenue by raising it for those who have deposits above 100,000 euros.