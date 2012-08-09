BRIEF-Fortune Minerals Ltd says C$5 mln bought deal financing
* Fortune Minerals Limited announces C$5 million bought deal financing
NICOSIA Aug 9 Cyprus's central bank governor said on Thursday he hoped a financial bailout accord could be brokered with international lenders by the end of September for aid to help a banking system battered by its exposure to Greece.
"We hope that an accord can be signed (with the Troika) by the end of September, because we want this uncertainty which is hovering at the moment to disappear, for this issue to close," Panicos Demetriades, who is also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, told the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation in a televised interview. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Michael Roddy)
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly jumped for the second month in a row in December as firms sold higher amounts of transportation equipment and petroleum products at the end of the year, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 15 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds ($99 million) to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.