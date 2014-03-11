BRIEF-Humana prices $1.0 billion debt offering
* Humana inc- priced a public offering of $1.0 billion in senior notes
NICOSIA, March 11 Cyprus said on Tuesday it had appointed technocrat Chrystalla Georgadgi as its central bank governor, replacing Panicos Demetriades who resigned unexpectedly on Monday.
Georgadgi, 58, is Cyprus's auditor-general, a post she has held since 1998. She assumes her duties on April 11, a statement from the presidency said.
BOSTON, March 13 Billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Monday with a roughly $3 billion loss after he sold his entire stake in the ailing drug company after trying to rescue it for some 18 months.
NEW YORK, March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co has sent some wealth management customers letters this month notifying them that they could be moved to the firm's self-directed platform soon ahead of a pending Labor Department retirement regulation, the bank said on Monday.