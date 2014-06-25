NICOSIA, June 25 Cyprus's Central Bank governor
said on Wednesday attempts by commercial banks to raise capital
were a wise move that would bolster them for euro zone-wide
stress tests later this year.
Chrystalla Georghadji told journalists she would urge banks
to undergo stress tests "absolutely prepared" and with adequate
capital buffers.
Bank of Cyprus, a lender which recapitalised last
year by turning a percentage of deposits into equity, is to
discuss capital issues and funding at a board meeting on June
26, it said on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by John Stonestreet)