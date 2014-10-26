NICOSIA Oct 26 Cyprus's Central Bank said on
Sunday its banking sector was well on its way to recovery after
European stress tests showed only one of its lenders needed
recapitalising.
Governor Chrystalla Georghadjhi said the results would also
be a boon to Cyprus's efforts to dismantle capital controls
after a bailout last year.
"These results are very positive, showing that all efforts
and measures to strengthen the economy were beyond
satisfactory," Georghadjhi told journalists.
"It is also expected that increased confidence will create
the right conditions for lifting remaining restrictive measures
on capital," said Georhadji, a member of the Governing Council
of the European Central Bank.
Cyprus introduced capital controls to stem a cash flight in
March 2013 in the midst of a near-meltdown over terms of a 10
billion euro bailout from the EU and the IMF. Domestic controls
have been dismantled, but cash transactions overseas are still
closely vetted.
Based on the most up-to-date financial data, Cyprus's
Hellenic Bank required a cash injection of 105
million euros.
The bank said it has already expedited plans for a fresh
rights issue, and sources at Hellenic told Reuters it expected
to raise more than 200 million euros by December.
Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest lender, and now the
state-controlled Co-Op Bank passed the grade based on capital
raised this year; Bank of Cyprus raised 1 billion euros in July
while the Co-Op received a 1.5 billion euro cash injection from
bailout funds given to Cyprus.
As a result of the stress tests, an additional 1 billion
euros earmarked for future support of the Co-Op under Cyprus's
bailout programme will not be required, and will remain as a
buffer, Georghadji said.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by David Stamp)