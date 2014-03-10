FRANKFURT, March 10 The European Central Bank said on Monday it took note of the resignation of Cypriot Central Bank governor Panicos Demetriades.

"The ECB takes note of the resignation of Panicos Demetriades who has been the governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus through very difficult times and played an important role in the implementation of the adjustment programme," an ECB spokesman said. "We count on a fruitful cooperation with his successor."

Demetriades' testy relations with the island's government dogged a tumultuous tenure when Cyprus teetered on the brink of bankruptcy.