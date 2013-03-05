FRANKFURT, March 5 Cyprus should install a special levy on capital gains from bank deposits to finance the restructuring of its banking sector, the country's central bank head was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Euro zone finance ministers pledged on Monday to agree a bailout for Cyprus by the end of March, but details of how the rescue will be financed are yet to be sorted out.

Cyprus requested a bailout in June last year but it was not possible to reach an agreement with the last, communist-led government. A new, conservative government took office last month and negotiations have intensified.

"Taxing 10 percent of interest income for example would generate a substantial amount of revenue for the government," central bank Governor Panicos Demetriades told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

He estimated that such a tax "would generate as much as 150 million euros a year."

The "special solidarity levy for Cyprus", as he called it, would only be applied for three years, which would be the time frame for an international rescue.

"This is not a haircut and it's not a stealth tax. It could be implemented without undermining investors' confidence in the banking system and - unlike a tax - it could also apply to non-Cyprus residents," he said.

The country's new President Nicos Anastasiades promised on Thursday to work for a swift deal to prop up the island's banks, which need capital of 8-10 billion euros.

The total bailout, including financing for general government operations and to finance existing debt, could be up to 17 billion euros, equal to Cyprus's annual economic output.  Demetriades also repeated his criticism of the idea of having bank depositors participate in the rescue of the country's banking system.

The central bank chief forecast that privatisation of state-owned property could bring 4.5 billion euros to government. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)