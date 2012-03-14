NICOSIA, March 14 Cyprus has brokered a
deal with its land-rich Orthodox Church which would subject the
institution to taxes, settling a dispute festering for years,
authorities said on Wednesday.
The Cypriot government and the Church had been at
loggerheads over whether real estate transactions of the church
were tax-liable.
"I am satisfied with this agreement, which settles a dispute
which has existed from the inception of the Republic," Cypriot
Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias told reporters, referring to
independence in 1960.
Under terms of the deal, the Church will pay taxes on its
real estate transactions.
Cyprus, downgraded to junk by two of the three ratings
agencies because of exposure of its banking sector to indebted
Greece, has ramped up attempts to bolster shortfalls in revenue
and streamline spending.
Past attempts to recoup what the government said were
millions in back taxes from the Church stalled after the clergy
angrily disputed they owed any money and subsequent admissions
from authorities that their calculation methods were wrong.
The Church of Cyprus is an independent branch of the Eastern
Orthodox communition and traces its lineage to some of the
earliest followers of Jesus Christ.
In addition to considerable real estate amassed largely
through bequeathments, it also has a stake in Keo, which
produces a popular beer, and in Hellenic, Cyprus'
third-largest bank.
