NICOSIA Feb 11 Currency controls imposed in
Cyprus last year to prevent a run on banks will be
"significantly" relaxed starting next week, the finance minister
said on Tuesday, adding the country's banking system was
stabilising.
The island nation introduced emergency controls on the
movement of capital, including money transfers and cash
withdrawals, last March to prevent a collapse of its financial
system. It has been gradually relaxing those controls ever
since.
Speaking to reporters, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades
also said a review by its EU and IMF lenders was completed
successfully and that "significant progress" in talks was
achieved.