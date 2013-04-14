UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NICOSIA, April 14 Cyprus on Sunday partly eased capital controls in place since March 28 to avert a bank run, the Finance Ministry said in its latest decree.
Cyprus raised the amount of money individuals can transfer between banks domestically to 3,000 euros ($3,900) from 2,000 euros a month. Companies may now transfer 50,000 euros from 10,000 euros. Other restrictions, such a 300 euro per day cash withdrawal limit, remained in place.
The ministry clarified that bank transactions of up to 300,000 euros domestically, which it allowed in a decree published on Friday, were not allowed from one bank to another to an account belonging to the same individual.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts