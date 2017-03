NICOSIA, July 24 Cyprus received close to 20 non-binding expressions of interest in Cyprus Airways, a state-owned carrier authorities want to privatise, Cypriot Communications Minister Marios Demetriades said on Thursday.

Aegean Airlines and Ryanair were among those who submitted non-binding expressions of interest, Demetriades told Reuters. "At least 25 percent of those companies which submitted an expression of interest are related to aviation companies," he added. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Pravin Char)